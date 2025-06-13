Oscar Piastri eyes F1 championship over all-time Australia record

McLaren's Oscar Piastri ahead of the Canadian Grand on June 12, 2025. — Reuters

Oscar Piastri could become the only Australian to win six or more races in a single Formula One season after Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix but the 24-year-old aims to win the championship.

Jack Brabham and Alan Jones were the only world champions to win five races in the same year but in spite of the fact that their totals reflect there were far fewer races than the current record of 24.

Piastri leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 10 points in the championship and has won five of the nine races so far. He also shared the podium in his last eight races.

Piastri, reflecting on equalling the maximum season haul of 1980 champion Jones and late triple title-winner Brabham, said that those stats were magnificent but would like to join them as a world champion.

"It's a nice stat to have," Piastri said.

"I'd be happier with the stat of joining them as world champion," he added.

He further asserted that five victories in nine races are not enough with the car he drives, adding that he was looking to triumph in more races and eventually claim the championship glory.

"To have five wins in nine races is beyond what I expected really, even with a very competitive car," he added.

"Whilst those stats are cool, that's ultimately not why I'm here," he said.

"I'm here to try and win even more races and fight for a championship. So I think there's some cooler statistics to come hopefully."