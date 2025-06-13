Moses Itauma to fight Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia

An undated photo of British boxer Dillian Whyte (Right) and British-Slovakian boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Unbeaten heavyweight Moses Itauma will face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia on 16 August, international media reported on Friday.

The World Boxing Organization's number one ranked heavyweight contender has eliminated 10 of his 12 opponents since turning professional and this bout will be a major step moving ahead for the Kent fighter.

Jamaican-British boxer Whyte will fight for the third time since being cleared after a failed drug test in 2023.

The development came just days after Dillian Whyte's manager Michael Ofo had claimed that Itauma was not the only option for Whyte's next fight.

Ofo mentioned that the discussions were still going and Moses was one of the opponents that they were talking to.

"So discussions are still ongoing. We have not committed to anything. Moses is one of the opponents that we are speaking to. But again, Dillian is serious about his business,” Ofo had said.

He further added that Whyte wants to compete against the best fighters and it will be a fantastic fight against Moses.

"He wants to fight the best fighters; he is not just saying it. And we want to discuss and talk with whoever believes that they're the best. So, it will be a fantastic fight with him and Moses.”

Whyte has won 31 of 34 pro fights and has fought against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Whyte faced Ebenezer Tetteh in his last match in December 2024 and won at the end of the seventh round in Gibraltar to make a winning return.