Pakistan’s Ashab, Tayyab reach Aftab Jawaid Memorial Squash Championship quarters

This collage shows Pakistan squash players Ashab Irfan (left) and Tayyab Aslam. — File/Instagram/@tayyabsquash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players Ashab Irfan and Tayyab Aslam have stormed into the quarterfinals of the Aftab Jawaid Memorial Squash Championship in Houston after securing hard-fought victories in the second round.



Meanwhile, compatriot Ahsan Ayaz bowed out of the tournament following a straight-game defeat.

Second-seeded Ashab Irfan showcased his dominance against Egypt’s Seif El-Shenawy, winning 3-1 (11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4) in a 47-minute battle. The Pakistani ace controlled the first two games comfortably before El-Shenawy fought back to take the third.



However, Irfan regrouped swiftly, sealing the fourth game decisively to book his place in the last eight.

In one of the most thrilling matches of the day, Tayyab Aslam staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Japan’s sixth-seeded Tomo Endo in a five-game thriller.



After losing the first game 3-11, Aslam clawed his way back, winning 13-11 in the second.



Despite a tight loss in the third (10-12), the Pakistani player displayed resilience, taking the next two games (11-6, 11-9) to secure a 3-2 victory after 73 minutes of intense action.

With these wins, Ashab Irfan and Tayyab Aslam are set to face each other in the quarterfinal of the $15,000 prize money championship, ensuring at least one Pakistani player advances to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day for Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz, who was outplayed by Egypt’s third-seeded Moustafa Elsirty in straight games (11-9, 11-9, 11-2).



Despite putting up a fight in the first two games, Ayaz could not sustain the pressure against the higher-ranked opponent.