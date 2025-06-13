Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz for British-record fee

Germany's Florian Wirtz during the warm-up before the match on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

Premier League champions Liverpool agreed to sign Germany's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen with a fee of 136.3 million euros ($156.75 million), British media reported on Friday.

According to a report, Wirtz is expected to sign a five-year contract, with the fee including 117.5 million euros upfront amount and an additional 18.8 million in options.

The German added 16 goals and recorded 15 assists in 45 appearances for Leverkusen last season.

Manchester City were keen to bring Wirtz but cooled their interest because of the cost involved in the deal, along with them Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich had also shown interest as they were linked with him.

Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson called Wirtz an 'exciting talent' following the signing, sharing that the German gave them a tough time and caused many problems for them while playing for Leverkusen.

He further added that the skills he showed were enough for him to decide he could be the future star of the game.

"He was excellent against us. He was the one causing problems, in the half space, running in behind, he can mix it up," Robertson said.

"That was enough for me to see he's going to be a top player. In the Germany team against us he was excellent.

"If we get him through, an exciting talent through the door. We have already got a lot of exciting talent. He's a right good player and he'll only help us. If he does get through the door we'll be excited to play with him."