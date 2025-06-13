‘Barcelona, Real Madrid would have sacked me with this performance’, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected after the match at Wembley Stadium in London on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola claimed that he would have been fired by Barcelona or Real Madrid if he delivered a similar performance as in the past season with the Premier League club.

City has had their worst campaign since Guardiola first joined in 2024-25, the four-time Premier League champions finished third in the table 13 points behind champions Liverpool.

City’s performance in the UEFA Champions League was also not up to the mark as Guardiola's side were knocked out early in the tournament.

City's performance between October and the middle of December was terrible when the club lost nine of the 13 games they played, but the club's management kept the faith in Guardiola by offering him another contract.

Guardiola believes that if he had delivered the same performance with Barcelona or Real Madrid he would have been fired.

"With the year we've had, if this were Spain, I wouldn't be coaching in October, November or December. If this were Barça or Madrid, they would have sacked me,” Guardiola said.

"But here it wasn't even a question. You have to have a little more patience," he added.

Guardiola cited Carlo Ancelotti saying look at Carlo Ancelotti who left Madrid for the Brazil national team job.

"Look at Carlo Ancelotti. He won the Champions League and La Liga four days ago and now he's off to coach in Brazil," City boss concluded.

City is already backing Guardiola in the transfer market ahead of next season, with signings of Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders.