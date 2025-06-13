Mitchell Starc registers multiple records with fighting WTC final half-century

Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot during third day of ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 13, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Australia’s lower-order batter Mitchell Starc bagged a plethora of records with an unbeaten half-century in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday.

Starc, one of the most established left-arm pacers in world cricket currently, known for his searing pace, bounce and swing, made headlines with his batting prowess, which was on full display in the ultimate Test.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat at number nine when Australia were reeling at 73/7 in their second innings.

The defending champions were in a precarious position of being bowled out on a meagre total and allowing South Africa to crawl their way back into the game, but Starc displayed astounding resilience with the bat.

He put together an important 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Alex Carey, who was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the dying minutes of the second day.

Starc then resumed Australia’s second innings on the third day alongside Nathan Lyon, who, however, perished in just the third over of the day after scoring two.

Mitchell Starc then found ample support at the other end in the form of Josh Hazlewood and together they raised 59 runs, which is now the highest partnership for 10th wicket in any ICC men’s tournament’s final.

Part-time spinner broke the record-breaking partnership by dismissing Josh Hazlewood (17), while Starc remained unbeaten with 58 off 136 deliveries, studded with five boundaries.

This was Starc’s eighth half-century in the format, which put him ahead of the likes of Stuart Broad, Daniel Vettori, Michael Holding, Kiran More, Tim Southee and Graeme Swann.

He also became the second batter after Broad to score five fifty-plus scores while batting at No.9 or lower in Tests in a single country (England).