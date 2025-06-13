WTC Final: Aiden Markram spearheads South Africa’s chase against Australia

South Africa's Aiden Markram (right) plays a shot during third day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 13, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Top-order batter Aiden Markram kept South Africa well-positioned while chasing 282 on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against Australia here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Proteas were 94/2 while chasing 282 with Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma, unbeaten on 49 and 11, respectively. They further need 188 runs to clinch the coveted title.

South Africa, however, had a contrasting start to the run chase as they lost opener Ryan Rickelton (six) on the first delivery of the third over, bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Markram then shared a counterattacking 61-run partnership for the second wicket with Wiaan Mulder until Starc struck again to dismiss the latter on 27.

The right-handed opener had then added 24 runs for the third wicket with skipper Bavuma until the conclusion of the second session of the third day.

Starc remained the sole wicket-taker for Australia until now, making two scalps.

Resuming day three at 144/8, Australia lost their ninth wicket early, with Nathan Lyon trapped LBW by Kagiso Rabada after scoring just two runs.

However, Mitchell Starc and last man Josh Hazlewood added valuable runs in a crucial last-wicket partnership that frustrated South Africa. With every run proving vital, the pair managed to push the total past 200, giving Australia a more defendable lead.

Starc was in top form with the bat, registering his 11th Test fifty and sharing a 50-run stand with Hazlewood for the final wicket.

The innings eventually ended with Aiden Markram picking up his first Test wicket, dismissing Hazlewood for 17.

Kagiso Rabada was once again outstanding with the ball, finishing with four wickets. Lungi Ngidi supported well with three wickets, while Markram, Marco Jansen, and Wiaan Mulder claimed one each.

Earlier, Australia endured a turbulent second day, slumping from 32/2 to 73/7 after a devastating collapse triggered by South Africa’s pace attack.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had hoped to stabilise the innings, but wickets fell in quick succession, with five lost for just 41 runs.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc mounted a late recovery, adding 61 valuable runs. Carey top-scored with 43 off 50 balls, while Starc was unbeaten on 16 at stumps, alongside Nathan Lyon (1*).

In their first innings, Australia had been bowled out for 212, with Beau Webster top-scoring with a brisk 72 off 92 balls, supported by Steve Smith’s gritty 62 off 112 deliveries.

Kagiso Rabada led the bowling charge with a five-wicket haul in 15.4 overs, while Marco Jansen chipped in with three wickets.

In reply, South Africa managed only 138 in 57.1 overs in their first innings. David Bedingham was the top scorer with 45 runs.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins was exceptional, claiming six wickets, with Starc contributing two scalps to give Australia a crucial first-innings lead.