Ilia Topuria opens up about fighter he hates

An undated photo of UFC lightweight division fighter Ilia Topuria. — Instagram/iliatopuria

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight division fighter Ilia Topuria had stated that if he could choose a fight, he would fight Paddy Pimblett because ‘he hates him’.

Ilia Topuria is set to begin a new chapter in the UFC lightweight division, the 28-year-old is heading towards 155 pounds with rapid pace after a short featherweight title reign.

Topuria, who captured the featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski, vacated it to move up to the lightweight division.

He is undefeated in the featherweight division, holding a record of 8-0, and has been given a title shot in the lightweight division at UFC 317 against Charles Oliveira.

The opportunity came after Islam Makhachev decided to vacate his belt in pursuit of the welterweight division.

While Topuria is currently preparing for the fight against Oliveira at UFC 317, at the same time he is also eying a bout against Pimblett at 155 pounds.

Topuria has called Pimblett a ‘hypocrite’ and said that if he could choose a fight he would fight him.

“He’s a hypocrite. I remember we shared a press conference once and he said something like, ‘I’m fighting on the main card and you’re on the prelims,” Topuria said.

“Now I’m thinking, I have two belts, where are you? Who is Paddy Pimblett right now? And why would he deserve to fight me?

“Honestly, if I could choose a fight, I would fight him because I hate him. I’d love to give that fight to the fans. For a long time, I believe that in the UFC you haven’t seen a real fight. Two people who really want to fight each other, and what better way than to fight in front of everyone and put on a show.”

Topuria will fight Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28 for the vacant lightweight crown.