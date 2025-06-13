Tyrese Haliburton calls Obi Toppin ‘perfect fit’ for Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Left) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 4, 2025 and an undated photo of Obi Toppin. — Reuters/Instagram

Tyrese Haliburton praised Obi Toppin, calling him a ‘perfect fit’ for the Indiana Pacers after witnessing his performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pacers bench played an important role in Game 3, helping them to reclaim a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday.

Pacers bench players Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, and TJ McConnell finished with 27, eight, and 10 points, respectively.

According to the numbers Mathurin was the best player off the bench in the game for either team, but Haliburton backs Obi Toppin as a "perfect" player for the Pacers.

"He continues to bring that pace to the game, and he's flying up the floor, and you're hitting him ahead. He did a great job today of making the right play. Had a huge tip-in dunk, and those are huge energy plays for this building," Haliburton said.

Toppin performed brilliantly against the Thunder in the fourth quarter, helping the Pacers to lead by seven points.

Haliburton thinks Toppin is the kind of player who fits the team’s style of play.

"He fits so perfect with what we do, and when we traded for him, I was really excited not only because of our personal relationship, but because of how well he can help this group," Haliburton continued.

"He's going to continue to do that. He was really big. Our bench was really big tonight as a whole, so we need that consistently," he added.

Toppin was acquired by the Indiana Pacers from the New York Knicks in exchange for two second-round draft picks.

Following his successful campaign, Toppin extended his contract until 2028 for $60 million on July 20