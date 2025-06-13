Babar Azam eager to share BBL stage with Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Babar Azam. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has expressed his excitement about joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming KFC Big Bash League (BBL) 15, marking a major milestone in his T20 career.

In a video message released by the franchise on Friday, the 30-year-old star batter shared his enthusiasm about teaming up with Australian greats Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood.

"Hey guys, super pumped to be joining the Sydney Sixers. Cannot wait to share the dressing room with my favorite batter, Steve Smith, and world-class bowler, Josh Hazlewood," Babar said.

"I have always loved playing in Australia, but making my BBL debut will be something special. So I'm really excited and looking forward to getting over there and meeting my crazy cricket fans," he added.

The right-handed batter also spoke about what the move means to him personally and professionally.

“I’m very proud to be joining the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season,” Babar said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my friends, family, and supporters back home in Pakistan.”

As per BBL regulations, each team is permitted to sign one international player ahead of the official BBL 15 Draft, scheduled for Thursday, June 19.

The Sixers used this opportunity to secure the services of the Pakistan maestro.

This landmark signing will see Babar make his BBL debut, and he will be available for the entire season, including the finals—offering a significant boost to the Sixers’ championship ambitions.

Sydney Sixers squad for BBL 15 to date:

Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith.