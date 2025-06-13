Sydney Sixers sign Babar Azam for BBL 15

Sydney Sixers announce the signing of former Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the team ahead of the Big Bash League ((BBL) 15 draft on June 13, 2025. - Instagram/sixersbbl

Sydney Sixers on Friday announced the signing of star Pakistan batter and former captain Babar Azam for the upcoming BBL 15, marking one of the most high-profile additions in Big Bash League history.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, Babar is set to bring his trademark class, consistency, and experience to the Sixers this summer.

With over 10,000 international runs across formats, the 30-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the game's most prolific and reliable performers.

As per BBL regulations, each team is permitted to sign one international player ahead of the official BBL 15 Draft, scheduled for Thursday, June 19.

The Sixers used this opportunity to secure the services of the Pakistan maestro.

A mainstay in Pakistan’s national team for over a decade, the 30-year-old captained the side from 2019 to 2024 in all three formats, leading Pakistan to the semi-final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 edition.

Renowned for his composure under pressure and technical excellence, the right-handed batter has consistently ranked among the world’s top batters in both ODIs and T20Is.

His accolades include being named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2021 and 2022, and ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year in 2022. He also holds the record as the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs, accomplishing the feat in just 97 innings.

He brings extensive T20 experience with over 11,000 runs in the format and a strong presence in major global leagues such as the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and various English domestic competitions.

This landmark signing will see Babar make his BBL debut, and he will be available for the entire season, including the finals—offering a significant boost to the Sixers’ championship ambitions.

Sydney Sixers squad for BBL 15 to date:

Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith.