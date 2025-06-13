PCB breaks silence on eye disease concerns surrounding Ali Raza

Ali Raza celebrates the wicket of Tom Straker of Australia during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match between Australia and Pakistan at Willowmoore Park on February 08, 2024 in Benoni, South Africa. - ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically dismissed recent reports suggesting that young fast bowler Ali Raza is suffering from an eye disease, terming them "baseless."

According to sources, the 17-year-old pacer is in good health and fully fit, with no medical issues.

"Ali Raza has no eye disease and is available for selection across all formats," a PCB official clarified on Thursday.

Earlier, media reports had sparked concern by claiming that Raza was dealing with a vision issue, particularly under floodlights. However, the player himself has refuted any such claims, denying that he is suffering from any illness.

Raza had an impressive campaign in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where he represented Peshawar Zalmi.

The young speedster picked up 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.25 and an economy rate of 9.18, drawing praise from fans and selectors alike.

Previously, sources also confirmed that pacers Naseem Shah, Aamer Jamal and Ali Raza are not part of the PCB’s immediate plans for the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Naseem and Jamal are currently recovering from injuries and need additional time to regain full fitness.

In a recent selection committee meeting held in Lahore, the panel — comprising former pacer Aaqib Javed, foreign consultant Mike Hesson and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha — unanimously recommended wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir for the upcoming T20I series.

Mike Hesson is expected to return to Karachi on July 7, ahead of the training camp for the Bangladesh series, which begins on July 10.

While the series is yet to be officially announced, it is likely to feature three T20Is as proposed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Following the Bangladesh tour, Pakistan is set to travel to the United States for a bilateral series against the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is in August.

However, the PCB has proposed converting the ODI leg into T20Is to better align with preparations for the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The PCB has concluded internal consultations regarding squad selection and is awaiting a formal response from Cricket West Indies (CWI) regarding the proposed format change.

If approved, a combined T20 squad for both tours will be announced.

Sources suggest that while significant changes to the squad are unlikely, left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem is expected to earn a call-up.

However, the return of senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi remains uncertain for the upcoming fixtures.

The official squad announcement is expected shortly after confirmation from the West Indies board.