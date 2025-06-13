‘I'm just going to race like I always do’, says Max Verstappen ahead of Canadian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the race at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Red Bull's Max Verstappen vowed to race ‘without pressure’ despite being on the verge of a one-race ban after penalty points.

Even a minor violation at the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix or the Austrian Grand Prix could result in his exit from the next event.

The Dutchman's controversial collision with George Russell's Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago resulted in 11 penalty points.

The Dutch admitted his mistake in a social media post, sharing that the frustration caused ‘a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened,’ following the incident.

In Formula 1, drivers face a suspension if they accumulate 12 penalty points on their licence within 12 months.

The points expire one year after they are issued. Penalties are given for crashes or driving too slowly, and the severity of the offence determines the number of points docked.

Verstappen said that he will race with the same approach he used to do and will take no pressure off penalty points.

"No, nothing changes. No [change in approach]. I cannot just back out of everything. I'm just going to race like I always do, I trust myself. Is it fair that I'm on 11 points? I don't know. But at the same time, life isn't fair," Verstappen said.

"I don't worry about it, I just come here to race and I will always race hard. I'm not here, of course, to try and get a ban. I don't need to go into that to be honest. I mean, what is fair?

"If you look at it like that. I don't worry about it. I just come here to race. And I will always race hard. Race how I think I should race. And then we go on to the next race."

Verstappen is third in the F1 championship with 137 points behind McLaren's Lando Norris with 176.