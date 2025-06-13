Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan batting coach

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf attends a team practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 28, 2022, ahead of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and batting great Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down from his role as batting coach of the national cricket team and the National Cricket Academy (NCA), citing personal commitments.

According to sources, Yousuf tendered his resignation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), bringing an end to his recent coaching stint.

He had been working with emerging talent at the NCA and also served as the national team’s batting coach during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

The former right-handed batter was appointed batting coach of the men’s national team on March 4, replacing Shahid Aslam ahead of the New Zealand tour. However, he was not part of the coaching setup for the recent home series against Bangladesh.

This is not the first time Yousuf has stepped away from a key role within the PCB. Last year, he resigned from the national selection committee due to personal reasons, which he announced in a post on social media platform X.

“Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan cricket,” he wrote.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”

At the time, the PCB acknowledged his departure, expressing gratitude for his contributions.

“The PCB expresses its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Yousuf for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as a selection committee member,” the cricket board said.

Notably, the former captain also served as head coach of the Pakistan U-19 team, which secured third place in the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 held in South Africa.

The PCB has not yet announced a replacement for Yousuf at the NCA.