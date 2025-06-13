Tottenham Hotspur appoint Thomas Frank as new head coach

Brentford manager Thomas Frank reacts during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 20, 2023. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday announced Thomas Frank as new head coach after sacking Ange Postecoglou despite winning the Europa League.

Frank left Brentford after seven years to join Tottenham Hotspur, signing a three-year contract with the Europa League winners.

According to reports, Spurs have also considered Fulham boss Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola before naming Frank, 51, as Ange Postecoglou's successor.

Postecoglou won the Europa League title for Spurs which was their first trophy in 17 years beating Manchester United in the final by 1-0.

Tottenham announced the new appointment in a statement.

"In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game," Tottenham stated.

"He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead," the club added.

Postecoglou's Europa League glory was overshadowed by a dismal Premier League season as it did not proceed as expected, suffering 22 league defeats and narrowly avoiding relegation by finishing 17th.

Frank has gained a reputation for his attention to detail and it is no surprise that his Brentford side scored inside 40 seconds in three successive league games last season.

"We have a kickoff strategy and we tweak it from game to game. And as a mindset and philosophy, we like to get straight on the front foot and be positive," Frank said at the time.

Frank guided Brentford to promotion from the Championship in 2021 after Brentford came victorious over Swansea City in the 2021 Championship playoff final.

Under Frank, Brentford finished 13th, 9th, 16th and 10th in their last four Premier League seasons.