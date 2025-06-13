Cameron Green joins Babar Azam in unwanted list during WTC final

Cameron Green (left) walks off after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 12, 2025 in London, England and Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 17, 2025. - ICC/AFP

LONDON: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green endured a forgettable outing at the No. 3 position during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, as he entered an unwanted list featuring some of the shortest stays at the crease in modern Test history.

Green faced just five deliveries across both innings of the high-stakes clash before being dismissed each time, making him the third player since 1990 to be dismissed twice at No. 3 after facing five or fewer balls in a Test match.

His name now sits alongside Pakistan’s Babar Azam, England’s Ollie Pope, and Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque in a list no top-order batter wants to be part of.

The Unwanted List - Fewest Balls Faced at No. 3 in a Test (Since 1990):

Ollie Pope (England) – 3 balls vs India, Ranchi, 2024

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 4 balls vs West Indies, Barbados, 2017

Cameron Green (Australia) – 5 balls vs South Africa, Lord’s, 2025

Mominul Haque (Bangladesh) – 5 balls vs West Indies, Antigua, 2018

Australia endured a rollercoaster second day in their WTC Final clash against South Africa, recovering from a shocking collapse to close at 144/8 in their second innings, leading by 218 runs.

Resuming at 32/2, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne aimed to consolidate, but the innings unraveled quickly. South Africa’s pacers triggered a collapse, with Australia losing five wickets for just 41 runs to slump to 73/7.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc then launched a vital recovery, adding 61 crucial runs. Carey top-scored with 43 off 50 balls, while Starc remained unbeaten on 16 at stumps, accompanied by Nathan Lyon (1*).

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi took three wickets each, while Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder claimed one apiece.