'We're very confident': David Bedingham eyes historic WTC final win over Australia

David Bedingham of South Africa during day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship, final match between South Africa and Australia at Lords Cricket Ground on June 12, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: South African batter David Bedingham believes momentum is building within the team as they prepare for a potentially historic fourth-innings run chase in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

On a dramatic second day of the Test, South Africa mounted a strong comeback thanks to a fiery pace display from Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

The duo shared six wickets between them, reducing Australia to 144/8 in their second innings at stumps, holding a lead of just 218 runs.

With only two wickets remaining, South Africa will aim to quickly wrap up Australia’s innings on day three before embarking on a chase Bedingham feels is well within reach.

"We're very confident and I think the batters will have their plans," Bedingham said after play on Thursday.

"It could go either way, but I think us as a team are very excited and there's a lot of belief in the dressing room."

History offers some encouragement for the Proteas. Three teams have successfully chased targets exceeding 250 in the fourth innings at Lord’s, with two of those wins coming in the 21st century.

Bedingham is expected to play a vital role in South Africa’s pursuit. The right-hander was one of the few batters to appear composed on a challenging surface that provided plenty of assistance to the bowlers.

He faced 111 deliveries for his gritty 45 in South Africa’s first innings, offering a steady presence at the crease.

Sharing advice for his teammates, the 31-year-old emphasised the importance of clear intent.

"I think the main thing is just to 100 percent commit if you're defending or attacking," Bedingham noted.

"As soon as you get caught in two minds against these attacks, I think you get found out, so it's just 100 percent commitment in defence and attack."