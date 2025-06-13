Max O'Dowd's 158 seals Netherlands’ record chase over Scotland

Max O'Dowd of the Netherlands bats during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AFP

Max O'Dowd's unbeaten 158 overshadowed George Munsey's record-breaking 191 as the Netherlands pulled off the third-highest successful chase in ODI history, defeating Scotland in a thrilling ICC World Cup League 2 clash in Dundee.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Scotland posted a formidable 369 for 6, powered by Munsey's scintillating 191 off 150 balls — the highest individual score by an Associate batter in ODIs, surpassing Paul Stirling’s 177 against Canada in 2010.

Munsey was on course for a double century but fell with 10 deliveries remaining in the innings. He shared a blistering 150-run stand off 101 balls with captain Matthew Cross, who contributed a quick-fire 59 off 49.

The Netherlands’ chase began positively with O'Dowd and Michael Levitt adding 67 in 9.2 overs. However, Safyaan Sharif struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Levitt and Zach Lion-Cachet to leave the Dutch at 75 for 2.

O'Dowd then combined with skipper Scott Edwards to steady the innings, guiding the team to 143 in 21 overs.

Following the dismissals of Edwards and Wesley Barresi, O'Dowd found solid support in Teja Nidamanuru. The pair added 101 runs off 91 balls, keeping the required rate in check.

With 91 needed from the final ten overs and six wickets in hand, the Netherlands appeared in control — but lost Nidamanuru on the very next ball.

Enter Noah Croes, whose blistering 50 off just 29 deliveries broke Scotland’s hopes. Though he was dismissed in the 48th over, the Netherlands needed just 15 runs at a run-a-ball pace.

Fittingly, it was O'Dowd who sealed the win with a towering six down the ground, completing the chase with four balls and four wickets to spare.