Pat Cummins calls for ruthless finish as Australia eye WTC glory

LONDON: Australian captain Pat Cummins emphasised the need for a sharp bowling performance in the final innings after his side gained a strong advantage at the end of day two in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final at Lord’s.

Amid a day filled with momentum shifts at Lord’s, Australia ended the second day with a commanding 218-run lead in the third innings.

Reflecting on the match situation, Cummins expressed satisfaction with his team’s position while acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead.

“It’s ideally probably [would’ve liked for] a few more wickets in the shed,” Cummins told reporters after the second day’s play. “But the trend of the game is that the runs are coming down, it’s still pretty difficult out there.”

After being bowled out for 212 in the first innings, Australia stormed back into the contest with a stellar bowling display, seizing a crucial 74-run lead.

Despite losing eight wickets in the third innings, the team managed to stretch the advantage beyond 200 runs.

The right-arm pacer underlined the need for clinical execution with the ball on day three.

“It’s set up pretty well for a Day 3 finish. But I think we’ll have to bowl well in the fourth innings.”

The 32-year-old was the standout performer on the day, claiming 6 for 28 — his third-best career figures — and playing a pivotal role in Australia’s resurgence. The haul also saw him reach the 300-wicket milestone in Test cricket, becoming only the eighth Australian to do so.

“As a fast bowler, 300 is something always talked about as a pretty good sign of durability and resilience and longevity. I feel pretty proud having joined the group,” Cummins said of his achievement.

Over the course of two days, 28 wickets have fallen — 25 of them to fast bowlers. Kagiso Rabada (8 wickets) and Cummins (6 wickets) have been the standout performers for their respective teams, thriving on a lively Lord’s surface.

Commenting on the pitch conditions, Cummins praised the fast bowlers on both sides for exploiting the seam-friendly wicket.

“I think it’s a mixture of the wicket still doing a little bit. Just when it feels like it’s not doing much, one ball would seam quite drastically.

“But I think both teams have bowled well. There haven’t been too many half volleys. Both teams have hung in those good length areas, tight lines. I think it’s the fast bowling, South Africa looked pretty tricky today. And the wicket has made it even more tricky.”

When asked whether Australia had a target in mind during their third innings, Cummins said he was pleased to cross the 200-run lead and hoped for a few more runs early on the third day.

“Not really. When I walked out, anything over 200, so good to get over that. So it’s good to get over that. Hopefully we get another 20 or 30 tomorrow morning. That will give a few more options to bowl, a few more options to set aggressive fields.”

The World Test Championship Final continues on Friday, June 13, with day three action at Lord’s promising another gripping chapter in this thrilling contest.