National Age Group and Open Swimming Championships rescheduled after parents’ obection

KARACHI: The Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) has rescheduled the National Age Group and Open Swimming Championships to August 7-11 following objections from parents who cited extreme heat, academic schedules and insufficient preparation time.

Originally announced for July 10-14, through a message communicated in the first week of June, the event was moved after parents of swimmers from Sindh and Pakistan Navy wrote to PSF Chairman Maj. (Retd.) Majid Waseem, requesting a reschedule.

They argued that July’s harsh weather and ongoing exams would hinder performance and safety. They also insisted that championship should be held in the traditional window of October.

In a June 4 letter, parents noted that many athletes were abroad or occupied with exams, leaving little time for training. They proposed targeted trials for international events instead of disrupting the national calendar.

The PSF, after a day-long virtual meeting, agreed to reschedule but emphasized the need to select teams for the World Junior Championships (Aug. 19-24 in Romania) and the Asian Youth Games (Oct. 22-31 in Bahrain).

The federation affirmed its authority to set future championship dates based on international commitments, promising at least 45 days' notice.