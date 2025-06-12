PSB distributes more than Rs30mn as reward money among athletes, coaches

This collage shows Pakistan's para-athlete Ali Haider (left) and snooker player Muhammad Asif. — AFPIBSF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has distributed Rs30.83 million to athletes and coaches during the 2024-25 fiscal year in accordance with the National Sports Policy.

These awards were given to 29 medal-winning athletes and their coaches for outstanding performances and bringing laurels to Pakistan in various international competitions.

The disbursements were made on different occasions between November 2024 and May 2025.

Haider Ali, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, received Rs5 million. Noor Zaman was similarly awarded Rs5 million for his victory in the Under-23 World Squash Championship.

Other notable recipients included Muhammad Asif, who received Rs2,500,000 for winning the IBSF World Snooker Championship, and footballer Muhammad Riaz who was granted Rs2,500,000 in special funds on instruction of PM after videos of him selling jalebis went viral on social media.

The junior squash team that secured a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Squash Championship saw each of its four members — Abdullah Nawaz, Anas Shah, Sakhiullah Tareen, and Nouman Khan — receive Rs375,000.

Their coaching staff, including head coach Faheem Gul and assistant coach Faraz Muhammad, were awarded Rs125,000 for this achievement.

The same coaches received additional payments of Rs833,000 each for guiding Zaman to his U23 world championship title.

In taekwondo, 12 medal winners at the Asian Open Championship received awards ranging from Rs500,000 lakh to Rs2 million, with the coaching staff also receiving their share of prize money.

Haroon Khan led the recipients with Rs2 million, while seven of his teammates were awarded Rs1 million each. The coaching staff, including head coach Yousaf Karami and his assistants, shared Rs1 million in recognition of their guidance.

PSB Director General Yasir Pirzada emphasised the systematic nature of these awards. "Our disbursements follow the National Sports Policy's graduated reward structure, which accounts for the level of competition and significance of achievement," he explained.

Looking ahead, DG PSB confirmed plans to distribute another Rs10 million in the coming weeks, before conclusion of the ongoing fiscal year, to other athletes who brough laurels to the country, including javelin star Arshad Nadeem and Special Olympics medalists.