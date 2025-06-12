Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal to represent Pakistan in Asian Squash Championships

Pakistan's Noor Zaman (left) can be seen in action during the qualifying round of the British Open Squash Championship against Egypt's Kareem El Torkey in this undated image. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani Squash Federation has finalised names of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal to participate in the Asian Squash Championships and Asian Doubles Squash Championship this month in Kuching, Malaysia.

The Asian Squash Championships and Asian Doubles Championships would be held in Kuching. Both players would first compete in the individual event from June 17 to 21.

In the individual event, Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman received byes in the first round. The same duo would also represent Pakistan in the Asian Doubles Championships, scheduled for June 23 to 26.

The Pakistani pair was placed in Group B of the doubles championship alongside teams from the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea. The top two pairs from each group would advance to the knockout quarterfinals.

Fahim Gul would travel with players as coach while Amir Nawaz will be the manager of the contingent.