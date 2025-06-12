WATCH: Babar Azam’s cover drive mentioned during WTC final

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during third day of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on December 28, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam’s cover drive on Thursday, came under discussion during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final between Australia and South Africa, underway here at The Lord’s.

Babar’s trademark shot was mentioned by renowned English commentator Nasser Hussain while analysing technical flaws behind the dismissals of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne and South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton as both lost their wickets playing the same shot.

“Well, the cover drive is one of the pleasing shots on the eye. You think of Ian Bell, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam,” said Hussain during the commentary.

He further cited the example of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to explain that a player’s hands must move together while playing the shot, which according to Hussain, both Labuschagne and Rickelton lacked.

“Temba Bavuma earlier today, he played well when you open the bat face and if your hands are working together,” Hussain continued.

“Rickelton, his hands worked against each other and that closes the bat’s face slightly and you nick it and same here with Marnus Labuschagne, look how he loses control of his bat handle and his bat face and it is a slightly closed bat face, that is why he nicked it.”

For the unversed, Nasser Hussain has been one of the most notable admirers of Babar Azam’s cover drive as in 2022, the former England cricketer had said that he would use the former Pakistan captain’s trademark shot to teach boys.

"When it comes to playing cover drive, I have named Ian Bell, in women's game, I have named Meg Lanning and Laura Wolverdet. KL Rahul, who often plays more white-ball cricket, also plays this shot good and Kane Williamson is also one of the great players of cover drive," he said.

"But, I gonna be biased here, sorry Indian fans but I am gonna go for Babar Azam's cover drive. I have also talked about the one Kohli plays but Babar's cover drive is totally exceptional,

"If I am teaching a young girl, I will ask her to watch Meg Lanning's cover drive. And, if I am teaching a young boy, I will definitely ask him to go and watch Babar Azam's cover drive," he shared.