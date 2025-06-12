PCB provides update on PSL 10 tickets refund

This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced the procedure for ticket refunds for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 matches that could not be held in Rawalpindi and Multan due to the rescheduling.

According to the cricket board, the tickets refund for May 5 and 10 matches, originally scheduled to be played in Multan and the Qualifier, previously slated to be held in Rawalpindi, will begin on June 16.

The process for the physical tickets will remain underway at the designated centres of a private courier company until June 20 daily between 10 am to 4 pm.

The cricket board further shared that fans can claim a cash refund by submitting the original and untampered tickets along with the CNIC of the purchaser, which will be verified by the staff of the private courier company.

Meanwhile, the amount for the tickets bought online will be reimbursed directly to the account, used at the time of the purchase and thus the ticket holders do not need to visit the designated centres.

It is pertinent to mention that eight PSL 10 matches were rescheduled due to cross-border tensions between Pakistan and India last month.

As a result, the cricket board had made the tickets for the May 8, 9 and 10 matches between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, respectively, eligible to use the same for the corresponding rescheduled dates on May 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

Since the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hosted a doubleheader on May 18, the previously issued May 9 tickets were used to attend both fixtures.

Similarly, fans who bought tickets for Eliminator 1 and 2 and the final were allowed to use the same tickets on the updated dates of the respective fixtures.