George Munsey registers highest score by associate batter in ODIs

Scotland's George Munsey celebrates scoring century during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Netherlands at the Forthill in Dundee on June 12, 2025. — Cricket Scotland

DUNDEE: Scotland’s top-order batter George Munsey on Thursday, made history as he registered the highest score by an associate nation’s batter in ODIs.

The left-handed opener achieved the milestone with his monumental 191-run knock against the Netherlands in the 78th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 here at the Forthill.

Munsey faced 150 deliveries and smashed 14 fours and 11 sixes to surpass his compatriot Calum MacLeod, who held the record since 2014.

Highest score by an associate batter in ODIs

191 - George Munsey (SCO) vs NED, Dundee, 2025

175 - Calum MacLeod (SCO) vs CAN, Christchurch, 2014

173* - Jaskaran Malhotra (USA) vs PNG, Al Amerat, 2021

157* - Calum MacLeod (SCO) vs AFG, Bulawayo, 2018

156 - Kyle Coetzer (SCO) vs BAN, Nelson, 2015

The 32-year-old, however, had an agonising end to his knock as he was cleaned up by Vivian Kingma in the penultimate over just nine runs away from a double century.

His record-breaking knock, coupled with skipper Matthew Cross’s half-century down the order, powered Scotland to 369/6, which is their third-highest total in the format.

Notably, Scotland’s highest ODI total also came against the Netherlands when they accumulated 380/9 last month, while their highest sum against a full-member ICC nation came against England in 2018.

Chasing a daunting 370-run target, opening batter Max O’Dowd has thus far kept Netherlands in the hunt as when this story was filed, the visitors had amassed 209/4 in 31 overs.