Mehidy Hasan Miraz named Bangladesh ODI captain

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during their second T20I against West Indies in Kingstwon on December 17, 2024. — Cricket West Indies

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday, named 27-year-old all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz the captain of their national men’s ODI team for a 12-month period.

Miraz, who succeeds Najmul Hossain Shanto in the role, will begin his tenure with a three-match away series against Sri Lanka next month.

Reacting to his appointment as Bangladesh captain, Miraz said it was a dream come true and a proud moment for him and his family.

He further expressed confidence in the group and wants it to keep playing for the country with passion and stay committed.

“Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I’m incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family,” said Miraz.

“I believe in this group — we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country.”

Notably, Miraz has led Bangladesh in four ODIs in Shanto’s absence and is part of an elusive list of Bangladesh all-rounders, featuring Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, to have scored 1000 runs, coupled with 100 wickets in the format.

He has thus far represented Bangladesh in 105 ODIs and has scored 1617 runs and taken 110 wickets. He is currently ranked fourth in the ICC Men’s ODI all-rounders rankings.

BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen cited Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s consistency behind his appointment as Bangladesh ODI captain.

“Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball and brings a fighting spirit and infectious energy to the team. His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him a fitting choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey.”

“We’re grateful for the positivity and character Shanto displayed during his captaincy stint. He remains an integral part of our leadership group and a key figure in the batting unit.”