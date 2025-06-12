New York Jets' Breece Hall breaks silence on trade rumours

An undated picture of New York Jets' Breece Hall. — Twitter/@BreeceH

New York Jets' Breece Hall on Thursday, addressed the rumours regarding his trade ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, stating that he did not get replaced.

The Jets also confirmed on their official website that he will remain part of the team.

Jets running back Hall said he was aware of the rumours before the NFL Draft.

Hall further shared that he was unsure about his future at the Jets until coach Aaron Glenn called him and ensured that the team was willing to carry him.

"I was seeing it just like everybody else was seeing it," Hall said.

"But as I said, if people feel like you're not doing your job, you're going to be replaced. It didn't happen. I'm here.

"That meant a lot.

"At first, I just kind of like, OK, we'll just see what happens. And then, AG called me and told me: 'Breece, you think I want to trade you?' And I was like, I don't know."

He added that the coach explained to him that they were willing to carry him in the team and had a great conversation.

"He's like, 'Breece, I don't want to trade you. I want you to be here. You're going to be here, you're our running back.' And so that felt really good. And then just to sit down with him and have a long conversation, and for him to fill me in.

"For me to get to know him and everything, it's been cool. And to see how our practices are run, how competitive he likes it to be, and how he likes to put the ball down and just let us play. It's been fun."