Pat Cummins achieves multiple milestones with six-for in WTC final

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's in London on June 12, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins on Thursday, registered multiple records with a six-wicket haul on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa, underway here at The Lord’s.

The right-arm pacer, who picked up all five South Africa wickets to fall to a bowler on the second day of the ultimate Test, completed 300 wickets in the longest format, becoming only the eighth Australian bowler.

Reflecting on the achievement, Cummins said taking 300 wickets is a big number for any fast bowler as it means that they have fought injuries and excelled in different conditions.

"It's great, and I've got some family here which is nice," Cummins told the host broadcast at the innings break. "They were batting pretty well so happy we've got a decent lead this first innings.

"It's way more than I could have asked for. For any fast bowler 300 is a big number, means you've battled a few injuries and niggles, got through it and played well in different conditions.

"When the ball got a bit softer didn't feel like there was too much in it but still feels the odd ball us nipping a little bit.”

Most Test wickets for Australia

Shane Warne – 708 wickets in 145 matches

Glenn McGrath – 563 wickets in 124 matches

Nathan Lyon – 533 wickets in 133* matches

Mitchell Starc – 384 wickets in 97* matches

Dennis Lillee – 355 wickets in 70 matches

Mitchell Johnson – 313 wickets in 73 matches

Brett Lee – 310 wickets in 76 matches

Pat Cummins – 300 wickets in 68* matches

His sensational bowling figures of 6/28 in 18.1 overs were also the best by an overseas captain at The Lord’s.

Furthermore, Pat Cummins also became the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing WTC cycle with 79 scalps, surpassing India’s Jasprit Bumrah (77 wickets).