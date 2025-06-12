Usama Mir named in BBL 15 new overseas draft list

Melbourne Stars' Usama Mir (left) celebrates taking a wicket with Marcus Stoinis during their BBL 14 match against Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on January 9, 2025. — Cricket Australia

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir on Thursday, was named among the five new overseas entrants confirmed for the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 draft, scheduled to take place on June 19.

The BBL, on its official social media handles, unveiled five new entrants to the list of registered overseas players for the historic draft, including England’s Laurie Evans and Paul Walter, West Indies’ Fabian Allen and Pakistan’s Mir.

The 29-year-old Pakistan spinner has featured in two BBL editions and represented Melbourne Stars. During his 13-match stint, he picked up 16 wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of just 7.31.

Usama Mir joins a growing list of Pakistan cricketers, registered for the player draft, which includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf.

Meanwhile, star batter Babar Azam is expected to join Sydney Sixers as a direct signing, teased by the franchise with a short video, hinting towards the former Pakistan captain.

Other global stars named in the initial 10-player draft list include England’s Sam Curran and Alex Hales, New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera, and West Indies’ emerging fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 13 national cricketers, including senior stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, allowing them to participate in various overseas franchise leagues.

Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen—who were notable absentees from Pakistan’s squad for the recent home T20I series against Bangladesh—have registered for the BBL draft. The PCB has cleared them to participate in the league from December 14 to 28.