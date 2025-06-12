Trent Alexander-Arnold addresses fans in Spanish at Real Madrid unveiling

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) receives Real Madrid Jercy here at the Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid on June 12, 2025. — Real Madrid

English professional midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold addressed fans in Spanish when he was presented as a Real Madrid player during the press conference on Thursday.

The former Liverpool player's contract was scheduled to end with the Premier League champions on June 30 on a free transfer but Real Madrid paid the Reds a fee to release him early.

Alexander-Arnold will not have to wait long to potentially make his first appearance in a Real Madrid jersey, as they aim he could play for them at this month's Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez welcomed the right-back to the club with a video, featuring Alexander-Arnold's goals.

Alexander-Arnold expressed his gratitude to the fans and President in Spanish, mentioning that signing for a club like Real Madrid is like a dream come true and vowed to give his best for the club.

"Thank you so much to President Florentino Perez and Real Madrid for this opportunity," Alexander-Arnold said.

"Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn't happen every day. It's a dream come true. I'm very happy and proud to be here. I'm eager to show the club and the fans what I can do."

Alexander-Arnold further expressed that he was ready to perform for the Madrid fans and aims to win titles for Los Blancos.

"Ready to give everything for the team and for the Real Madrid fans.

"I want to show them what I can do, I want to win many titles, be champions, and continue to grow and enjoy football with the best in the world."