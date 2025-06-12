Cricket West Indies announce schedule for historic T20I series against Nepal

West Indies pacer Jason Holder celebrates after taking wicket of Jamie Smith during the second T20I against England in Bristol on June 08, 2025. - AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially announced the schedule for the historic three-match T20 International series against Nepal, marking the first-ever bilateral series between the two sides.

This milestone fixture underscores CWI’s ongoing efforts to promote the global growth of cricket and foster strong relationships with emerging cricketing nations.

The matches are scheduled to take place on September 27, 28, and 30, 2025, at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The series is being hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and coincides with Nepal’s preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier later this year.

This tour represents a significant opportunity for Nepal to gain valuable international exposure ahead of its qualification campaign. For the West Indies, it aligns with their mission to support the advancement of cricket in developing regions.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion and West Indies’ commitment to global cricket development, CWI CEO Chris Dehring remarked:

“This series is more than just a set of international matches—it’s a celebration of the game’s expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a Full Member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders," said Dehring.

“Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at both grassroots and international levels, but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah,” he added.

The West Indies are expected to field a strong squad, offering Nepal valuable experience and preparation ahead of their World Cup qualifiers. The series also provides fans an opportunity to witness international cricket in a vibrant, neutral venue.

CWI has extended its gratitude to both the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Emirates Cricket Board for their support and cooperation in organizing this landmark series.

Match Schedule (All matches at Sharjah, UAE):