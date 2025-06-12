Worcestershire sign star Pakistan pacer as Jacob Duffy's replacement

Jacob Duffy of Worcestershire celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Matthew Revis of Yorkshire during the Vitality Blast Men's match between Worcestershire Rapids and Yorkshire at Visit Worcestershire New Road on June 01, 2025 in Worcester, England. - AFP

Worcestershire have secured the signing of Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who will join the county side in early July and remain until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old seamer, who has claimed 20 wickets in six Test appearances for Pakistan, will officially link up with the Pears on 4 July, replacing New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy.

Shahzad will be available for Worcestershire’s final five County Championship fixtures, their One-Day Cup campaign, and at least the last six group matches of the T20 Blast.

The 25-year-old expressed his enthusiasm after signing with Worcestershire, highlighting his eagerness to develop his game and embrace the opportunity to play in England.

“Joining a club like Worcestershire and getting the chance to enhance my skills is something I’m really excited about,” Shahzad said.

“I’ve always had ambitions to play in England, so this was an opportunity I was eager to take. I can’t wait to get started and contribute across all formats,” he added.

Head coach Alan Richardson hailed Shahzad as a “fantastic” signing, expressing his delight at bringing in a player of such calibre.

“Not only does he offer us a great option with his ability to swing the ball and consistently bowl over 80mph, but his experience will also be invaluable in the dressing room—especially for our younger bowlers,” Richardson said.

Shahzad has an impressive record in domestic cricket, having taken 201 wickets in first-class matches at an average of 26, along with 111 wickets across 87 List A and T20 matches.

He is set to make his Worcestershire debut in the T20 Blast against Yorkshire at Headingley on 4 July.