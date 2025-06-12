Poland coach steps down after stripping Lewandowski of captaincy

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after the match against Malta on March 24, 2025. — Reuters

Poland national team manager Michal Probierz has resigned following a fallout with star striker Robert Lewandowski over a controversial captaincy change.

Probierz, who took charge in September 2023, stepped down after Lewandowski expressed his refusal to continue playing under his leadership.

The dispute stemmed from the coach’s decision to strip the 36-year-old Barcelona forward of the captaincy and appoint midfielder Piotr Zielinski in his place.

Lewandowski, Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 85 goals in 158 appearances, criticised the manner in which the change was communicated.

He revealed that he was informed of the decision during a brief phone call from Probierz while he was putting his children to bed.

A formal announcement from the Polish Football Association (PZPN) followed shortly after, leaving the veteran striker “hurt and disappointed.”

Probierz cited the need to prioritize the interests of the national team as the reason behind his resignation.

"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," said Probierz.

"Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life," he added.

Probierz’s tenure ended on a disappointing note, with Poland finishing bottom of their group at UEFA Euro 2024.

For the unversed, Poland is scheduled to face the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier on September 4.