Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh sets new 400m IM world record

An undated picture of Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh. — X/@SwimmingWorld

Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh continues to make waves on the international stage, breaking her own world record in the 400-metre individual medley at the Canadian Swimming Trials on Wednesday.

McIntosh clocked a stunning time of 4:23.65, surpassing her previous record of 4:24.38, set during last May’s Olympic trials in Toronto.

This victory marks McIntosh’s third world record of the week at the Canadian trials, adding to her record-breaking performances in the 200m individual medley on Monday and the 400m freestyle on Saturday.

The 17-year-old also set new Canadian records in the 800m freestyle (8:05.07) on Sunday and the 200m butterfly on Tuesday — the latter being another event in which she holds the world record.

Despite her remarkable achievements, McIntosh remains grounded and focused on progress.

“During the meet I don’t really like to think about it,” McIntosh said.

“I’ll celebrate and then kind of process it and focus on the next race.

She emphasised her drive to continually push her limits, finding joy in chasing records — even when those records are her own.

“I think it’s more fun chasing records that you haven’t broken yet,” McIntosh said.

“It’s immensely easier to break your own, because you kind of have to look at it as just going your personal best time.”

A two-time Olympian, McIntosh made history at the Paris Olympics last summer, capturing three gold medals and one silver, becoming the first Canadian to win three golds in a single Olympic Games.