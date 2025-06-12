WTC Final: Pat Cummins takes six to put Australia in lead

Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing David Bedingham during the second day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa at The Lord's in London on June 12, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins ran through South Africa’s batting unit with a six-wicket haul and booked them for a meagre total on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final here at The Lord’s on Thursday.

The Proteas, resuming their first innings after Lunch from 121/5, were jolted by Cummins’ ruthless spell, which saw him taking four wickets, while the other was a runout.

The table-toppers could add 17 runs to their total in the second session and thus succumbed to a 74-run deficit.

David Bedingham remained the top-scorer for South Africa with a cautious 45-run knock, followed by skipper Temba Bavuma, who made 36 off 84 deliveries.

Opening batter Ryan Rickelton (16) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (13) were the other batters to amass double figures.

Cummins was the standout bowler for Australia, taking six wickets for 28 runs in 18.1 overs. Fellow pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two and one scalp, respectively.

Resuming at 43/4 in 22 overs, skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham steadied South Africa’s innings with a vital partnership after early setbacks on the opening day.

Bavuma led by example, finding the boundary with authority, while Bedingham provided steady support at the other end.

The duo brought up a crucial fifty-run stand after the team had been reeling at 30/4, showing positive intent as they took on the Australian pace attack with confidence.

After a brief 64-run stand, Pat Cummins came into the attack and dismissed skipper Bavuma, who scored just 36 off 84 balls, leaving the team reeling at 94/5 in 39.2 overs, trailing by 118 runs.

Kyle Verreynne came in to bat and started scoring crucial runs alongside Bedingham, who was also solid with the bat and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Before lunch on Day Two, South Africa sit at 121/5 in 49 overs, trailing by 91 runs, with David Bedingham unbeaten on 39 and Kyle Verreynne at the crease on 11 off 30 deliveries.

After the lunch break, Australia regained their momentum as skipper Pat Cummins picked up two crucial wickets in a single over, dismissing Verreynne for 13 and Marco Jansen for a duck, leaving the team reeling at 126/6 in 51.3 overs.

Cummins shone with the ball, registering his fifth wicket to hand the Proteas their eighth blow with the dismissal of David Bedingham, who scored 45 off 111 deliveries, leaving the team at 135/8 and trailing by 77 runs.

South Africa suffered their ninth blow with the dismissal of Keshav Maharaj, who was run out by Alex Carey after scoring just seven.

WTC FINAL DAY ONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Earlier, Australia endured a shaky start to their first innings after being put into bat, failing to score a single run in the first three overs.

Pressure mounted quickly as Usman Khawaja fell for a 20-ball duck to Kagiso Rabada, followed shortly by Cameron Green, who managed just four runs before also falling to Rabada. Australia stumbled to 16/2 within seven overs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to stabilize the innings with a cautious 30-run partnership.

However, Labuschagne’s slow 17 off 56 balls came to an end when Marco Jansen struck in the 18th over. Smith then partnered with Travis Head to add some stability, but Head was dismissed just before lunch, giving Jansen his second wicket.

After lunch, Smith and Beau Webster forged a vital 79-run stand, carefully negotiating South Africa’s disciplined bowling. Smith played a composed knock of 66 off 112 balls before being caught off Aiden Markram’s bowling.

Australia resumed at 190/5 but collapsed quickly, adding only 22 more runs to be bowled out for 212 in 56.4 overs.

Webster top-scored with a gritty 72 off 92 balls, which included 11 boundaries. The post-lunch collapse began when Alex Carey, after scoring 23, was bowled while attempting a reverse sweep.

Rabada then removed skipper Pat Cummins and Webster in quick succession.

Jansen cleaned up Nathan Lyon before Rabada wrapped up the innings, finishing with excellent figures of 5/51 in 15.4 overs.

Jansen supported well with three wickets, while spinners Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj chipped in with one wicket each.

In response to Australia’s 212, Mitchell Starc struck twice, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood picked up a wicket apiece to reduce South Africa to 43/4 by stumps on day one.