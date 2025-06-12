WATCH: Sana Mir receives Lord’s honour following ICC Hall of Fame induction

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir rings the bell on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 12, 2025. — Screengrab

LONDON: Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain and newly inducted ICC Hall of Famer Sana Mir was honoured on Thursday with the prestigious responsibility of ringing the bell at Lord’s cricket ground on day two of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa.

The ceremonial bell ringing, a long-standing tradition at the iconic venue, marks the official start of play each day during a Test match.

Sana took centre stage to perform the ritual ahead of the second day's play, symbolising the beginning of another action-packed day.

Her appearance was met with warm applause from fellow cricketers, officials and spectators present at Lord’s.

The WTC final, contested between Australia and South Africa, continued under clear skies as Sana’s symbolic gesture set the tone for another riveting day of red-ball cricket at the historic ground.

Sana’s bell-ringing honour came shortly after her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, recognising her exceptional international career.

She represented Pakistan in 226 matches and captained the side in over a hundred fixtures, becoming a trailblaser for women’s cricket in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Sana was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame just days earlier, becoming the first woman cricketer from Pakistan to receive this honour.

The former off-spinner, who served Pakistan cricket for nearly 15 years, is also only the 14th female cricketer globally to be included in the elite list.

Overall, she is the eighth Pakistani cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of legends such as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir, Zaheer Abbas, Waqar Younis, and Hanif Mohammad.