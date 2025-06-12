Twins trade Jorge Alcala to Red Sox for minor leaguer Andy Lugo

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jorge Alcala pitches to Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez in the sixth inning at Target Field on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: The Minnesota Twins have traded right-handed reliever Jorge Alcala to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league infielder Andy Lugo, the team announced Wednesday.

Alcala, 29, has struggled in the 2025 season, posting an 0-2 record with an 8.88 ERA over 22 appearances. His most recent outing came Tuesday in a 16-4 blowout loss to the Texas Rangers, where he gave up five runs — four of them earned.

The Dominican pitcher made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2019 and was a key bullpen piece during the 2021 season. He showed promise again last year, finishing with a 3.24 ERA over 54 appearances.

However, inconsistency has plagued him in 2025, allowing at least three runs in five different outings.

In return, the Twins acquired 21-year-old Andy Lugo, who has hit .265 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 44 games for High-A Greenville this season.

Lugo is considered a versatile defender, having played multiple infield and outfield positions, though he has primarily seen time at first and third base in 2025.

To make room for Alcala on the roster, the Red Sox designated right-hander Brian Van Belle for assignment. Van Belle, who was selected to the active roster on June 9, had yet to make a major league appearance this season.

To fill Alcala’s spot on the 26-man roster, the Twins added left-hander Joey Wentz on Wednesday.

Wentz is expected to provide depth to a bullpen that has struggled with stability throughout the season.