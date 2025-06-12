WATCH: Sydney Sixers tease Babar Azam signing ahead of BBL 15

Peshawar Zalmi batter Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on May 02, 2025. — PCB

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Sixers has released a teaser video hinting at a major signing, featuring none other than Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam.

The promotional video, shared on the team’s official social media platforms, appears to showcase Babar in a potential Sixers jersey, sparking excitement among fans and raising speculation about his BBL debut.

The franchise is expected to officially unveil the full details of Babar's contract.

This potential signing comes ahead of BBL Season 15’s overseas players draft, scheduled for June 19.

Cricket Australia (CA) recently revealed the first list of international players eligible for the draft, featuring several prominent Pakistani cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan.

Other global stars named in the initial 10-player draft list include England’s Sam Curran and Alex Hales, New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera, and West Indies’ emerging fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

In parallel, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) draft nomination list also features notable international talent. Among the early nominees are India’s Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana.

For the first time, the BBL and WBBL drafts have been brought forward to June to assist franchises in early squad planning. According to Cricket Australia, more than 600 overseas players have expressed interest in participating in the upcoming season.

The Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will hold the first picks in the BBL and WBBL drafts, respectively. Each draft will consist of four rounds, with teams selecting one player per round.

Players will be chosen from four salary bands: Platinum (Rounds 1–2), Gold (Rounds 2–3), Silver (Rounds 3–4), and Bronze (Round 4 only).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 13 national cricketers, including senior stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, allowing them to participate in various overseas franchise leagues.

Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen—who were notable absentees from Pakistan’s squad for the recent home T20I series against Bangladesh—have registered for the BBL draft, set for June 19. The PCB has cleared them to participate in the league from December 14 to 28.

Separately, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, currently representing Essex in the T20 Blast, was granted an NOC until July 18.

Frontline fast bowler Haris Rauf has also received an NOC to participate in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, which is scheduled to begin this Friday.