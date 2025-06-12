Big names miss out as PCB nears final squad announcement: sources

Pakistan players pose with the trophy after winning the three-match T20I series 3-0 over Bangladesh in Lahore on June 1, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has concluded internal consultations regarding the white-ball squads for the upcoming tours, sources revealed.

According to insiders, the PCB is currently awaiting a response from the West Indies Cricket Board (CWI) over a proposed change in the upcoming bilateral series.

The PCB has suggested converting the originally scheduled three-match ODI series into T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Sources added that if the host board agrees to the proposal, a joint T20 squad for the Bangladesh and West Indies series will be announced.

The PCB remains optimistic that CWI will accept the request, as the shift aligns with preparations for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 — which will be held in the T20 format — and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The announcement of the squad is expected soon after receiving an official response from the West Indies board.

Sources indicate that the T20 squad is unlikely to see major changes, although left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem is likely to be included.

However, the return of senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming series remains uncertain.

PCB’s think tank is reportedly hopeful these key players will make strong comebacks, citing past examples of prominent cricketers returning successfully to the national side.

Players have been informed that selection doors remain open and that strong performances in domestic and franchise cricket will enhance their chances of a recall.

Additionally, cricketers have been briefed that the selection process is evolving, with a focus on grooming young talent in line with modern cricketing needs.

Pakistan are currently scheduled to tour the West Indies in July and August for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20I leg is slated to begin on July 31, with the second and third matches scheduled for August 2 and 3, respectively.

The ODI series is planned to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, with fixtures on August 8, 10, and 12.

However, discussions between the two boards are still in the early stages, and the series schedule may be revised if the proposal to replace the ODIs with T20Is is approved.