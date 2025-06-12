Indiana Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3 of NBA finals

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin dribbles downcourt during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals with a 116-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, powered by a dynamic performance from their bench on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Bennedict Mathurin led the charge with 27 points, four rebounds, and one assist — the most points scored by a reserve in an NBA Finals game since Jason Terry in 2011. T.J. McConnell added his signature energy with key plays on both ends of the court as Indiana’s bench combined for 49 points, electrifying the home crowd.

Tyrese Haliburton nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. Pascal Siakam also contributed 21 points in the balanced offensive effort.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle praised the team’s unity and depth, emphasising the importance of collective effort.

"This is the kind of team that we are," Carlisle said.

"We need everybody to be ready. It's not always going to be exactly the same guys that are stepping up with scoring and stuff like that, but this is how we got to do it. We got to do it as a team."

Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 26 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points and eight rebounds.

Chet Holmgren posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds but struggled from beyond the arc, missing all six of his three-point attempts.

Despite holding the lead after three quarters, the Thunder couldn’t hold off the Pacers’ fourth-quarter surge.

Aaron Nesmith hit a crucial three-pointer, Siakam added a late basket, and Myles Turner sealed the win with back-to-back blocks on Holmgren.

Game Four is scheduled for Friday at the same venue, where the Thunder will look to bounce back and even the series.