Ravi Shastri criticises BCCI for mishandling Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

An undated picture of former India head coach Ravi Shastri (left).On the other side Virat Kohli during day two of the fifth NRMA Insurance Test match of Border Gavaskar trophy between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 04, 2025 in Sydney. - AFP

Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday commented on Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket, criticising the way it was handled and expressing disappointment that the star batter was not given a proper farewell.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket last month, ending an illustrious career with 123 matches, 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

Shastri, who served as India’s head coach in 2022 and worked closely with Kohli during his captaincy, said he was saddened by the way the modern-day great exited the longest format of the game.

“When you go, that's when people realise how big a player you were. I feel sad that he’s gone, and the way he’s gone. I think it could have been handled better—there should have been more communication,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Indian media.

He also stated that he would have reinstated Kohli as captain after India’s 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia earlier this year.

“If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain straightaway after the Australia series,” Shastri said.

Shastri praised Kohli’s contribution to Test cricket, highlighting his consistency and leadership. Kohli retired with an average of 46.85, though it once hovered around the 52 mark a few years ago.

His decision to retire came just days before the announcement of India’s squad for the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

Following Kohli’s retirement and Rohit Sharma’s reported exit from the format, the selectors appointed Shubman Gill as captain for the England series.