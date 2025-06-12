Will Pakistan cricketers follow Nicholas Pooran’s early retirement trend?

Nicholas Pooran walks off the field dismissed by Lizaad Williams of South Africa during the 2nd T20i match between West Indies and South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 25, 2024. — AFP

The sudden retirement of former West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran at the age of just 29 has sparked concern among Test-playing nations, including Pakistan.

Pooran’s decision highlights a growing trend among international players who are opting out of national duties in favor of lucrative opportunities in global T20 and T10 leagues.

According to reliable sources, several players around the world—particularly those with strained relationships with their national cricket boards or who have been sidelined from international selection—are now turning to franchise cricket.

This shift is seen as a strategic move to extend their careers and maximise earnings without the physical and mental toll of international commitments.

Cricketers argue that the financial incentives in leagues around the world far outweigh what they earn playing for their countries.

Moreover, by focusing on shorter formats, they are able to extend their playing careers and avoid the demanding rigors of international tours.

In an investigation conducted by Jang, it was revealed that some senior players within the current Pakistan squad were involved in internal politics, and there were complaints regarding the behavior of the team management towards certain individuals.

As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken quiet disciplinary action against these players to maintain order and unity within the team.

Now, whispers in the dressing room suggest that some of these players are contemplating retirement from international cricket, drawing inspiration from Pooran’s decision.

The PCB, however, has made its stance clear. The board is unwilling to compromise on discipline and has reminded players that no individual is bigger than the game.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan’s son, Azam Khan, has not featured in domestic cricket since the T20 World Cup in June last year.

His absence from competitive cricket and lack of fitness have ruled him out of national selection.

Adding fuel to the speculation, former cricketer Basit Ali recently took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and hinted at another potential retirement on the horizon.

“One more retirement on the way,” Basit wrote, without revealing any names.

Meanwhile, several Pakistani cricketers appear more focused on league cricket. Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, who had previously retired from international cricket, continues to play in leagues throughout the year.

Similarly, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, after being dropped from the national side, is now actively participating in foreign leagues.