'You just need to lose a bit': former Pakistan all-rounder advises Azam Khan

Azam Khan of Pakistan looks on during the 4th Vitality IT20 match between England and Pakistan at The Kia Oval on May 30, 2024 in London, England. — AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has advised wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan to prioritise his fitness, particularly weight management, in order to improve his on-field performance.

In a recent interview on a local sports platform, Imad revealed details of a candid conversation he had with Azam regarding his struggles with form and fitness.

“We spoke about it, it was me and Azam sitting and talking about cricket he loved it there were things that what I advised him to sort it out you need to lose not 40 kgs or 30 kgs you just need to lose a bit,” Imad said.

Highlighting the significance of fitness and mental focus, Imad stressed the importance of self-discipline for players like Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah.

"Just get his head right towards the game because he’s such a phenomenal talent he is showing all over the world but one season doesn’t make you a bad player. If he works hard because now I think he’s got 3-4 months’ time off so, he also knew it in his mind that he needs to work really hard in fitness and in general but yeah Naseem, Azam they are match winner on their own,” he stated.

The 36-year-old also acknowledged Azam’s determination to bounce back from recent setbacks and use failures as motivation for a stronger comeback.

“Naseem is working hard, Azam needs to work hard even more so I know this is what I can say about Azam I know when he thinks he will have to do a lot of work, he will do it and he’s very keen to do it because that’s his passion that’s his life and sometimes a couple of bad tournaments make your eye open and he will come back strong,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 26-year-old wicketkeeper batter had a disappointing run in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, representing Islamabad United.

He managed just 66 runs in seven matches, averaging 11.00 with a strike rate of 101.53.

At the international level, Azam has featured in 14 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 88 runs at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of 133.33.

His most recent appearance came against the United States during the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Dallas — a match Pakistan lost in a dramatic finish.