Ponting shares key advice for Australian batters ahead of second innings in WTC final

Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting commentates during day one of the fifth Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 03, 2025. — Cricket Australia

LONDON: Former Australia cricket captain Ricky Ponting on Thusrday praised South African fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, while advicing his own team to bat better in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship Final.

The former Australian captain believed that while the team may be disappointed with their opening-day performance, the opportunity to bounce back with the bat remains — provided they apply themselves.

Speaking to the ICC's digital platform, Ponting reflected on the changing nature of the pitch and suggested that Australia's batters would find the second innings more suitable for batting and should take full advantage of it.

“The important thing for the Aussie batters is that they now know that they're probably going to get the best of the batting conditions in their second innings, so they have to make the most of those,” Ponting said.

Ponting's comments came after South Africa’s pace duo, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, dismantled Australia’s batting line-up on Day one, combining for eight wickets.

Rabada was especially lethal, claiming his 17th five-wicket haul in Tests and earning another spot on the honours board at Lord’s.

Ponting did not hold back in his praise for the South African quicks, calling them ‘one of the most formidable’ bowling duos in the game.

“I don't think there's any doubt about that. That’s been building up over the last couple of years. They contrast each other really well — with the left-arm and right-arm combination. Marco is obviously getting a bit steeper bounce than what Rabada gets,” he added.

He highlighted the importance of balance and contrast in a bowling partnership.

“It’s no good having two guys that are exactly the same because then it feels like you've got the same stuff coming at you from both ends. Those two have worked really well together now for a few years,” he said.

Ponting also likened Rabada’s impact at Lord’s to that of his former teammate, Glenn McGrath, who had a stellar record at the venue.

“McGrath loved bowling at Lord’s and loved being able to use the slope both ways from either end of the ground,” Ponting said.

Reflecting on Rabada’s off-field challenges in recent months, Ponting added, “These big games are all about your big-name players. Your star players have to stand up in these games.

"I’m sure that now that he's back out on the international stage, he would have wanted to stand up and be the man for his team — and that’s what quality leaders do.”