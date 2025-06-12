Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran takes on new leadership role

Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran acknowledges the crowd after his blistering knock of 98 against Afghanistan during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in St Lucia on June 17, 2024. — AFP

West Indies' explosive wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran, who recently retired from international cricket at the age of 29, has been named captain of MI New York for the upcoming season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

The 29-year-old takes over the leadership role from fellow West Indian star Kieron Pollard. Pooran’s appointment comes on the back of a stellar run in the shortest format of the game.

He was the standout performer in the inaugural MLC season in 2023, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 388 runs at a strike rate of 167.

His memorable unbeaten 137 in the final guided MI New York to the championship title, underlining his match-winning credentials.

Despite recently retiring from international cricket, Pooran continues to dominate the global T20 circuit. In 2024, he smashed the most sixes (170) in all T20s worldwide.

He carried that form into IPL 2025, where he crossed the 500-run mark in a season for the first time and hit 40 sixes — the most by any batter in a single IPL edition.

Pooran brings with him valuable leadership experience, having previously captained the West Indies in white-ball formats.

However, his stint as full-time skipper in 2022 saw limited success, with only 8 wins in 30 matches. He stepped down following the team’s early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 2025 edition of Major League Cricket kicks off on June 12, with San Francisco Unicorns facing Washington Freedom.

MI New York will begin their campaign on June 13 against Texas Super Kings, with Pooran at the helm.