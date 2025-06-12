Indian batter signs contract with Hampshire county

Tilak Varma (left) and Sanju Samson bow to each other with their bats during the fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on November 15, 2024. — AFP

India’s young batter Tilak Varma has signed a short-term contract with Hampshire County Cricket Club to play four matches in the County Championship during June and July, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the 22-year-old will be available for a limited stint, with one of his confirmed appearances scheduled against Essex at Chelmsford on June 22.

Tilak, who has represented India in four ODIs and 25 T20Is, rose to prominence through consistent performances for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Despite his white-ball success, he has relatively limited first-class experience, having played only 18 matches so far.

However, he has shown promise in red-ball cricket, scoring five centuries, including one for India A against New Zealand A, and maintaining an impressive first-class average of 50.16.

Tilak’s signing came at a crucial time for Hampshire, who are looking to reinforce their batting line-up following the retirement of James Vince from red-ball cricket.

Tilak will not feature in the T20 Blast, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not permit active Indian male players to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

With this move, Tilak joined a growing list of Indian players taking part in the County Championship this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to join Yorkshire for the second half of the summer, while Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to return to Northamptonshire later this month.

Hampshire’s Director of Cricket, Giles White, confirmed the club is in 'advanced conversations' to sign further replacements for players like Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who will also miss part of the T20 Blast after national team call-ups.