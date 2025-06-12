Pakistani duo Ahsan Ayaz, Tayyab Aslam off to winning start in US squash event

Undated picture of Pakistan's squash player Ahsan Ayaz. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani squash players Ahsan Ayaz and Tayyab Aslam opened their campaigns with victories in the first round of the AJ Memorial Squash Championship, held in honor of late Pakistani player Aftab Javaid.

The tournament, featuring a prize purse of USD 15,000, is taking place in Houston, USA.

Ahsan Ayaz defeated Nigeria’s Gabriel Olufunmilayo 3-1 (11-1, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9) in a 51-minute match. Ayaz dominated the opening game but faced resistance in the subsequent game before sealing the win.

Experienced Tayyab Aslam delivered a straight-games victory over Young opponent Affan Rafique of USA, winning 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-8) in just 29 minutes to progress to the next round.

However, it was a mixed day for Pakistan as Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim fell to Egypt’s Abdelrahman Nassar 3-1 (11-5, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5), while Farhan Zaman, who was making a comeback through a wild card entry, was defeated by Malaysia’s Yee Xian Siow in straight games (11-9, 11-7, 11-1).

Pakistan’s second seed, Ashab Irfan, received a first-round bye and will enter the competition in the next stage.

The tournament continues with the second round matches scheduled for Thursday.