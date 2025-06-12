'I want to represent Pakistan': says Pakistani-origin footballer Haris Zeb

Undated picture of Pakistani footballer Haris Zeb. — Reporter

KARACHI: When Haris Zeb steps onto the pitch at the FIFA Club World Cup this month, he will make history as the first footballer of Pakistani origin to compete in FIFA Club World Cup event.

For the 24-year-old Auckland city winger, this milestone represents more than personal achievement - it is a triumph over cultural expectations, career-threatening injuries, and the underdog status of Pakistani football.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, Zeb spoke about his football journey - marked by five foot injuries - his future targets and his availability for Pakistan football team.

Born in New Zealand to Pakistani immigrant parents, Zeb grew up in a cramped Christchurch home shared by three families. Football became his escape, though his path was far from smooth.

"At first, my family said I was wasting time with football," Zeb recalls. "In our Pakistani community, they expect you to become a doctor or lawyer."

Growing up in New Zealand to immigrant parents, Zeb faced early skepticism about pursuing the beautiful game professionally.

Football’s lack of popularity among the Pakistani community did not deter him either.

“I played cricket like every Pakistani kid, but the joy wasn’t the same,” he said. “Football was always my passion.”

Things started to change when he began finding success at age 18.

"Once I started achieving results, everyone began supporting me," he says. "Today, my family is proud."

That pride will reach new heights when he faces global powerhouses like Bayern Munich - a prospect that still seems surreal.

"I used to play against these teams in video games with my brother. Now I'll face them in reality."

Auckland city, may not enter as favorites against Bayern and others. But Zeb, who once played as these teams in video games, is undaunted.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “I will give 100 percent.”

Zeb's path nearly ended before it truly began. Between 2021-2023, he suffered five metatarsal fractures requiring two surgeries.

"I had a contract in Finland that fell through because of injury," he reveals. "I thought my dream was shattered."

His perseverance paid off with a standout 2024 season with Birkenhead United that earned him a spot in Auckland city's club World Cup squad.

"Allah writes everyone's destiny," Zeb reflects.

His standout performances for the team include three goals in the OFC Champions League triumph and now a place at the Club World Cup, where his side Auckland will face giants like Bayern Munich, Boca Juniors and Benfica.

While Zeb has flourished in New Zealand, questions linger about his availability for Pakistan's national team.

He was called up for 2023's U23 AFC qualifiers but could not participate due to an injury.

“I was supposed to be in the camp this time but my focus was FIFA Club World Cup,” he said.

“I'm in contact with the Pakistan Football Federation and the coach," Zeb states. "If selected for future matches, I'll be available."

Zeb added that he considers Pakistan to be the sleeping giants of Asian Football.

“I regularly follow Pakistan Football. The FIFA ban and political issues halted the progress but things seem getting back on track, I believe.

Pakistan team needs to play more matches and I am sure that the blend of local and diaspora players will make Pakistan one of the top teams in Asian football,” he said.

To his growing fanbase in Pakistan, Zeb sends a heartfelt message: "The love from Pakistan means everything to me. If given the chance, I want to represent Pakistan."

As for what's next? "I don't overthink the future," Zeb smiles. "I just pray to keep playing well."