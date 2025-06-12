PCB plans to transform Afghanistan T20Is into tri-nation series: reports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to transform its scheduled T20I series against Afghanistan into a tri-nation tournament, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) likely to join as the third team and host the event.

Initially set as a three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Afghanistan in August, the revised plan aims to create a more competitive environment ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

According to the media reports, the potential tri-nation series would offer participating teams valuable game time in conditions similar to those expected at the Asia Cup—widely anticipated to be hosted in the UAE.

The UAE, fresh off a 2-1 T20I series victory over Bangladesh at home, is being recognised as a rapidly improving side. Its inclusion would add variety to the competition and give Pakistan and Afghanistan exposure to a different playing style in neutral conditions.

Although an official announcement is still pending, sources suggest that the discussions are progressing well. Fixtures, venues and dates are expected to be finalised soon in collaboration with the Afghanistan and UAE cricket boards.

It is pertinent to mention that after a dominant 3-0 home T20I series win against Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this month, Pakistan is expected to play another short-format series against the Tigers in Dhaka next month, as proposed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Following that, a Salman Agha-led Pakistan squad is scheduled to travel to the USA in August for a three-match ODI and T20I series, as part of the team’s broader international preparations.