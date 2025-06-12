Aston Martin provide update on Lance Stroll's participation in Canadian GP

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll arrives ahead of the race on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: Lance Stroll has been declared suitable to race at his home Canadian Grand Prix after recovering from hand and wrist pain, Aston Martin confirmed on Wednesday.

Stroll retired from the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying, mentioning that he had pain in his hands and wrist.

The team further explained that the pain was related to the surgery that he underwent in 2023, observed during a bicycle crash in preseason, which left him with multiple fractures.

Aston Martin also corresponded that Stroll is back and will be participating in Montreal.

"We are pleased to confirm that Lance Stroll will be back with the team competing in Montreal this weekend," Martin said.

He further added that the medical procedure was completed successfully and the player was feeling fit and healthy.

"He had a successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms he has been experiencing and completed some laps in an old F1 car at Paul Ricard earlier this week. Lance is feeling fit and healthy, and is excited to compete in front of his home crowd."

Stroll shared that he had always wanted to return to the Grand Prix in Montreal and fought hard to get back on board to race against his home crowd.

"I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home grand prix this weekend. I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd," Stroll said.

"I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!"